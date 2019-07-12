Some Mascoutah residents will be without power Monday night

Plans for new Mascoutah electric transmission line Mascoutah is building a new electric transmission line along with new electric Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mascoutah is building a new electric transmission line along with new electric

Some Mascoutah residents will be without power for a portion of Monday night as a failing transformer is replaced.

The outage could last for up to two hours beginning at 8 p.m., according to a city press release.

The City of Mascoutah locally owns and operates electric, water, and sewer utilities and serves roughly 3,730 customers, according to its website.

Rain is expected Monday night with temperatures around 71 degrees, according to early forecast from the National Weather Service.

The city will post updates on its website www.mascoutah.org and its social media pages when the project is finished.