Skeletal remains found in basement of East St. Louis home

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police found skeletal remains believed to be human in the basement of an East St. Louis house.

East St. Louis Detective Ronald McClellan said police received a call at 10:23 a.m. Friday referencing the pursuit of a person of interest in an unrelated crime. by Illinois State Police and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

It was as police searched the basement of the vacant house at 622 St. Louis Avenue that the remains were discovered, McClellan said.

“They appeared to have been there for some time,” he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. said the remains had been there for “several months,” though he couldn’t be more specific.

“But just from the looks of the clothing, it could be a male,” McClellan said.

Illinois State Police Violent Crimes unit responded, but McClellan said there are no signs of foul play. East St. Louis Police will handle the investigation, pending forensic results, McClellan said.