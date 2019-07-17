DISH Network drops KMOV channel 4 from lineup

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

DISH Network has dropped all Meredith Corporation-owned stations from its lineup of subscriber channels, including KMOV 4 in St. Louis.

The decision was announced Wednesday after the two companies could not come to an agreement on a continuing contract, Meredith Corporation wrote in a news release.

“By law, cable and satellite companies must negotiate in good faith with television stations before dropping the TV stations’ signals,” the release read. “DISH failed to reach an agreement.”

The programming will still be available over-the-air and from all other cable, satellite and OTT providers in their respective markets.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Meredith’s president, Patrick McCreery, wrote in the release that the company is “ready, willing and able” to reach a fair deal with DISH.