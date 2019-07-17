Metro-East News

DISH Network drops KMOV channel 4 from lineup

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat

The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. By
Up Next
The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. By

DISH Network has dropped all Meredith Corporation-owned stations from its lineup of subscriber channels, including KMOV 4 in St. Louis.

The decision was announced Wednesday after the two companies could not come to an agreement on a continuing contract, Meredith Corporation wrote in a news release.

“By law, cable and satellite companies must negotiate in good faith with television stations before dropping the TV stations’ signals,” the release read. “DISH failed to reach an agreement.”

The programming will still be available over-the-air and from all other cable, satellite and OTT providers in their respective markets.

Meredith’s president, Patrick McCreery, wrote in the release that the company is “ready, willing and able” to reach a fair deal with DISH.

Profile Image of Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
  Comments  