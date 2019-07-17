Metro-East News
DISH Network drops KMOV channel 4 from lineup
Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat
DISH Network has dropped all Meredith Corporation-owned stations from its lineup of subscriber channels, including KMOV 4 in St. Louis.
The decision was announced Wednesday after the two companies could not come to an agreement on a continuing contract, Meredith Corporation wrote in a news release.
“By law, cable and satellite companies must negotiate in good faith with television stations before dropping the TV stations’ signals,” the release read. “DISH failed to reach an agreement.”
The programming will still be available over-the-air and from all other cable, satellite and OTT providers in their respective markets.
Meredith’s president, Patrick McCreery, wrote in the release that the company is “ready, willing and able” to reach a fair deal with DISH.
Comments