Andria’s Countryside Restaurant in Edwardsville will reopen as Moussalli’s Prime

The former Andria’s Countryside Restaurant on the northeast edge of Edwardsville will become a new restaurant called “Moussalli’s Prime,” the Edwardsville Intelligencer has reported.

The building on five acres is co-owned by J.F. Electric Vice President Jonathan Fowler, his wife, Claire, the Moussalli twins Antoine and Christian and their younger brother, André. They’re doing a complete renovation and plan to open this fall.

“Moussalli’s Prime will be one of two area restaurants owned by the group,” the Intelligencer reported. “The other will be Moussalli’s on Main, on the site of the former Rusty’s restaurant. The building’s footprint at the former Andria’s site will not change; the layout will. It will be more open-concept after construction crews remove several interior walls.”

The owners will cultivate a farm-to-table” atmosphere; incorporate more international and California-inspired cuisine, as well as vegetarian and seafood options; and continue Andria’s tradition of suggesting wine pairings and serving steaks that are certified Angus beef.

Andria’s closed in May at 7415 Illinois 143 after 30 years in Edwardsville. There is an Andria’s Restaurant in O’Fallon, but the two weren’t affiliated.

At Moussalli’s Prime, customers will pass a window looking into the kitchen when they enter the restaurant, the Intelligencer reported. Other features will include an expanded bar, new chairs and equipment throughout, updated restrooms and revived outdoor gardens with herbs, mushrooms and a bee colony.

All three Moussalli brothers have extensive restaurant experience, all have been trained in culinary arts and all have worked at Andria’s at one time or another.