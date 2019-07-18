Improvements coming to Eldon Hazlet State Park

IDOT Work Zone Safety Reminder IDOT's LeTisha Brown reminds you to drive safely in work zones. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK IDOT's LeTisha Brown reminds you to drive safely in work zones.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday efforts to improve roadways within Eldon Hazlet State Park at Carlyle Lake.

Beginning July 22, work crews will complete pavement repairs, make sidewalk and ramp improvements, make culvert replacements and resurface asphalt. Impact areas include:

Hazlet Park Road

Trailhead Road

State Park Road

Youth Camp Road

Boat Ramp Loop Road

Cottage Access Road

Apache Boat Ramp

Parking lots adjoining those roads will also be addressed. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers within the work zones, IDOT said.

The work is expected to be done by early October.

IDOT cautioned that drivers should allow extra time for trips through the area and to pay close attention to construction signs, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.