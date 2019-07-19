Woman killed in crash on I-270 in Madison County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A woman was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a semi truck on Interstate 270 in Madison County, according to authorities.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released. Illinois State Police said her family had not been notified as of Friday morning.

Based on preliminary reports, state troopers believe she was merging onto I-270 westbound from Interstate 255 southbound when she lost control of the car and struck the semi’s trailer. Her car, a 2014 Toyota, got stuck underneath the trailer, according to a news release from state police.

The accident happened at milepost 6.5 at about 8:47 a.m. She was pronounced dead by the Madison County Coroner.

Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Officers were investigating Friday.