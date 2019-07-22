Metro-East News

Some local roads are impassable due to overnight downpours, police urge caution

Public safety officials are reminding drivers to obey roads marked closed as flash flooding from Monday morning downpours have made several of them impassable.

Local roads throughout the metro-east have been closed and are being blocked with barriers.

Police and other agencies are reminding drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when traveling today and to think before trying to pass roads covered in water.

The following roads have been reported as impassable or covered by water by local officials:

  • Old Edwardsville Road is closed from Rohm Street to Central in Roxana

  • Centreville Avenue and Eymann Road is covered by water.

  • A mile south of Douglas Rd on Floraville Road water is covering the road.

  • East Alton Avenue is closed due to flooding.

  • The intersection of West St. Louis Avenue and W. Main Street is closed in East Alton. (REOPENED)

The Belleville News-Democrat will update this list as roads are reported as impassable.

