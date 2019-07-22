Metro-east school supply lists now available for 1-click shopping on TeacherLists

Budget burden falls on teachers when districts can’t afford supplies Back to school means big spending for America's teachers. They shell out for the supplies their districts can't afford. Teachers spend an average of $530 of their own money on classroom supplies each year. As budgets shrink, teachers are using cro Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Back to school means big spending for America's teachers. They shell out for the supplies their districts can't afford. Teachers spend an average of $530 of their own money on classroom supplies each year. As budgets shrink, teachers are using cro

Parents from local schools have a new tool in their back-to-school bag of tricks this year as all of their school’s supply lists are now posted on TeacherLists.com.

With just one or two clicks, parents can find their child’s exact supply list and then click right over to prefilled shopping carts on Target, Walmart, Office Depot, Amazon, or Staples to purchase their list and have it shipped right to their home. Target, Walmart, Office Depot and Staples also offer in store pick-up. Super easy, super convenient.

The site already includes lists for the following schools in O’Fallon and Shiloh:

Amelia V. Carriel Junior High School, O’Fallon;

Blessed Sacrament Elementary School, Belleville;

Delores Moye Elementary School, O’Fallon;

Edward Fulton Junior High School, O’Fallon;

First Baptist Academy, O’Fallon;

Harmony Intermediate, Belleville;

Holy Trinity Catholic, Fairview Heights;

Holy Trinity School, Fairview Heights;

Mother’s Day Out Preschool, Belleville;

Notre Dame Academy - Cathedral Campus, Belleville;

Notre Dame Academy - St. Agustine Campus, Belleville;

Our Lady Queen Of Peace, Belleville;

Signal Hill Elementary School, Belleville;

Smithton Elementary, Smithton;

St. Jacob Elementary, Saint Jacob;





St. Paul Catholic School, Highland;

St. Teresa Elementary School, Belleville;

Trenton Elementary, Trenton;

Wesclin Middle School, Trenton;

Whiteside Elementary, Belleville;

Whiteside Middle School, Belleville;

Wingate Elementary School, Shiloh;

Wolf Branch Elementary School, Swansea;

Wolf Branch Middle School, Swansea; and

Zion Lutheran, Belleville.

“For decades, the supply list process has been a frustration for parents,” points out TeacherLists CEO, Charles Field. “Where to find the lists? When are they available? Forgetting the list on the counter at home. Hunting the aisles for the specific items their teacher has requested. All of those issues are solved with TeacherLists.”

More than 50,000 schools now have lists posted on TeacherLists. Lists for more than 1 million classrooms are live on the site and include required and requested items as well as specific notes and clarifications from teachers and school staff.

Complete details and all the lists are available at www.teacherlists.com/parents.