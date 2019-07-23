June Hamilton-Dean, who faces felony charges, hired for East St. Louis city job

Convicted township leader’s sister faces loan fraud charge June Hamilton Dean on Wednesday afternoon surrendered at the St. Clair County Jail to be processed for a felony loan fraud charge. Charges state she and her brother, former East St. Louis Township supervisor Oliver Hamilton, took out a $200,000 lo Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK June Hamilton Dean on Wednesday afternoon surrendered at the St. Clair County Jail to be processed for a felony loan fraud charge. Charges state she and her brother, former East St. Louis Township supervisor Oliver Hamilton, took out a $200,000 lo

June Hamilton-Dean, with trial on two felony fraud and forgery charges still pending in a St. Clair County Court, began a new job in East St. Louis as the city’s new Community Development and TIF Director last week.

At an annual salary of $73,000, Hamilton-Dean will manage the day-to-day operations of the city’s Community Development Department with an annual budget of more than $12 million, according to city records. Her first day on the job was July 16.

She previously served on the City Council and as a financial consultant to East St. Louis Township while her brother, Oliver Hamilton, was township supervisor. The pair were among seven metro-east public officials arrested in December 2016 on corruption charges.

Oliver Hamilton already is serving a five-year sentence for wire fraud for diverting nearly $1 million intended to benefit a summer jobs program for disadvantaged youth. At least $200,000 came in the form of fraudulent loans.

Hamilton-Dean, meanwhile, was charged on four felony bank fraud counts in October 2017. Two counts were dismissed, but pretrial hearings on charges that she forged documents are scheduled to begin in September in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources awarded East St. Louis Township $634,800 in grants for the summer youth program, but only around $232,600 ever found its way there. The rest was transferred to the township’s general operating fund and used to pay for township expenses such as payroll and employer taxes, a 2016 Belleville News-Democrat investigation found.

The BND also found that Hamilton had spent more than $230,000 over a four-year period using a township American Express card on “questionable purchases” such as trips to Las Vegas, supplies for his business, gasoline for his personal truck, car washes, and donations and gifts to friends and political cronies. He currently is serving a five-year prison sentence for wire fraud.

According to the township, board officials were unaware of the account for the full duration of the two-year program, during which funds were routinely funneled from the account to the township’s general fund, often to cover illegal credit card purchases, the BND investigation found.

East St. Louis City Manager Brooke Smith hired Hamilton-Dean without a vote of the City Council. Smith confirmed the hiring and salary Tuesday after repeated unsuccessful attempts for comment from both her office and Mayor Robert Eastern III since July 16.

A BND reporter waited outside City Hall on Friday, July 19, and approached Hamilton-Dean as she walked to her car at the end of the day. She refused to comment or to confirm that she was working for the city.

Eastern also appeared to dodge the reporter Friday when a City Hall employee moved the mayor’s car from its regular parking space and picked him up at the back of the building.