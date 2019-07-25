2 airlifted after head-on crash closes Illinois 159 between Belleville and Smithton

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A head-on crash shut down Highway 159 between Belleville and Smithton and caused two people to be airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando said the accident occurred at about 10 a.m. Thursday near Schlueter Germaine Road. Two pickup trucks were involved in the crash.

Korando said the highway is closed in both directions and probably would not reopen until about 3 p.m.

