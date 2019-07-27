Scrapyard fire at recycling yard in Belleville sends plume of smoke over city

Area fire departments battle scrapyard fire in Belleville
Several area fire departments responded to a scrap yard fire in Belleville Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire at John Paule Metal Recycling’s scrapyard at 1739 Freeburg Ave. around 2:11 p.m.
Belleville
Several area fire departments responded to a scrap yard fire in Belleville Saturday afternoon.
East Side Fire Protection District responded to a call for a fire at John Paule Metal Recycling’s scrapyard at 1739 Freeburg Ave. around 2:11 p.m.
Several other agencies, including Belleville Fire Department, were on the scene.
The fire was under control as of 3 p.m.
