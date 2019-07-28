‘The Bachelor Live on Stage’ coming to St. Louis in March

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” is coming to St. Louis — kind of.

The city has been named a stop on “The Bachelor Live on Stage” tour, which begins in spring 2020, according to KSDK. The show, presented by former “The Bachelor” star Ben Higgins, brings a local eligible bachelor on stage and gives women from his hometown the chance to “date” him in the course of a night.

Higgins and fellow audience members will guide the bachelor in his journey to find love, including rose ceremonies, first impression roses, group date challenges and “one-on-ones,” the KSDK report stated. At the end, the bachelor will have the opportunity to give a woman his “final rose.”

The show is scheduled to stop at the Fabulous Fox Theatre at 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets are on sale at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fox Theatre Box Office. More information about the event can be found at bachelorliveonstage.com

