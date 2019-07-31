Report of helicopter going down on I-64 near New Baden was false alarm

An early morning report of a helicopter going down Wednesday morning near Interstate 64 near New Baden was unfounded, an emergency official says.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said a 911 caller reported an aircraft landing on the interstate at the 27-mile marker, about four miles east of Scott Air Force Base.

Several small aircraft were in the area at the time, Simmons said, including a plane and two helicopters. The aircraft were crop-dusting in the area. Simmons said the report of one of them going down was a false alarm.

The agency made contact with the pilots of the aircraft and confirmed they were not in distress.

