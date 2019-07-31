Metro-East News

Report of helicopter going down on I-64 near New Baden was false alarm

New Baden

An early morning report of a helicopter going down Wednesday morning near Interstate 64 near New Baden was unfounded, an emergency official says.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said a 911 caller reported an aircraft landing on the interstate at the 27-mile marker, about four miles east of Scott Air Force Base.

Several small aircraft were in the area at the time, Simmons said, including a plane and two helicopters. The aircraft were crop-dusting in the area. Simmons said the report of one of them going down was a false alarm.

The agency made contact with the pilots of the aircraft and confirmed they were not in distress.

Profile Image of Kavahn Mansouri
Kavahn Mansouri
Kavahn Mansouri covers government accountability for the Belleville News-Democrat, holding officials and institutions accountable and tracking how taxpayer money is spent.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  