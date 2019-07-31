Metro-East News

One dead following early morning house fire in Alton

FEMA fire prevention and safety awareness

FEMA Regional Administrator, Andrew Velasquez and Fire Commissioner for the city of Chicago, Jose Santiago discuss fire prevention and safety. By
Up Next
FEMA Regional Administrator, Andrew Velasquez and Fire Commissioner for the city of Chicago, Jose Santiago discuss fire prevention and safety. By
Alton

An early morning house fire in Alton has left one person dead.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 400 block of Monument Avenue, Alton Police Officer Emily Hejna told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

According to KMOV 4, the identity of the victim has not yet been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police and fire crews remained on scene at the home Wednesday morning.

Profile Image of Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
  Comments  