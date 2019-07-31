One dead following early morning house fire in Alton

FEMA fire prevention and safety awareness FEMA Regional Administrator, Andrew Velasquez and Fire Commissioner for the city of Chicago, Jose Santiago discuss fire prevention and safety. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA Regional Administrator, Andrew Velasquez and Fire Commissioner for the city of Chicago, Jose Santiago discuss fire prevention and safety.

An early morning house fire in Alton has left one person dead.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 400 block of Monument Avenue, Alton Police Officer Emily Hejna told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

According to KMOV 4, the identity of the victim has not yet been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police and fire crews remained on scene at the home Wednesday morning.

