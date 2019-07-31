Two crashes close multiple lanes of Interstate 55 near Edwardsville, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Two car accidents Wednesday afternoon closed all northbound lanes and some southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at Illinois 143 near Edwardsville.

At least one crash appears to involve a tractor-trailer, according to a photo posted by the Illinois Department of Transportation. In addition to the closure of the northbound lanes, the agency said the left southbound lane and shoulder are blocked as well. By 3:20 p.m., the southbound lanes were reopened, Trooper Josh Korando with the Illinois State Police District 11 said.

Korando said that there were injuries in the accidents, but no fatalities. The extent of those injuries were unknown. Police were on scene to investigate the crashes.

According to IDOT’s post, traffic was backed up past the I-70/270 interchange.

It is unclear when the northbound lanes will re-open.

This is a developing story. Check back to bnd.com for more.