Driver taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after I-255 crash near Dupo

A wrong-way driver was airlifted from the scene of a head-on crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 255 with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

An SUV driver, whose name was not released Saturday, was driving the wrong way on the I-255 exit ramp at exit 10 to Dupo at about 4 a.m. A box truck driver on the ramp at the same time swerved to avoid the SUV, but the vehicles still hit head-on, according Illinois State Police District 11’s investigation.

The driver of the SUV was trapped in the car and had to be extricated and flown to an area hospital.

The truck overturned into a ditch, but the truck driver had only minor injuries, police said.

The roadway was shut down until 7 a.m.