Metro-East News

IDOT extends I-55/70 closure after Monday morning thunderstorm

Morning flooding in Granite City

The morning thunderstorm on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, dumped between 5.5 and 7.5 inches of rain on Granite City leading to flooding in town. Some vehicles were stranded in the flood waters. By
Up Next
The morning thunderstorm on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, dumped between 5.5 and 7.5 inches of rain on Granite City leading to flooding in town. Some vehicles were stranded in the flood waters. By

The weekend closure of southbound Interstate 55/70 from Troy to Collinsville has been extended because of the rain, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

“Due to circumstances beyond IDOT’s control, the closures on I55/70 and ramps will not be opened any time soon. We will continue to update as we get answers. Thank you for your patience,” IDOT tweeted this morning.

IDOT closed westbound I-70 from the I-270/70/55 interchange near Troy to Black Lane near Collinsville over the weekend in order to repave the roughly 10-mile stretch of highway.

The road was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Monday morning’s storm dropped several inches of rain on the metro-east, including between 5.5 and 7.5 inches in Granite City, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

Profile Image of Joseph Bustos
Joseph Bustos
Joseph Bustos is the state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat, where he strives to hold elected officials accountable and provide context to decisions they make. He has won multiple awards from the Illinois Press Association for coverage of sales tax referenda.
  Comments  