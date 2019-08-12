Metro-East News
IDOT extends I-55/70 closure after Monday morning thunderstorm
Morning flooding in Granite City
The weekend closure of southbound Interstate 55/70 from Troy to Collinsville has been extended because of the rain, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
“Due to circumstances beyond IDOT’s control, the closures on I55/70 and ramps will not be opened any time soon. We will continue to update as we get answers. Thank you for your patience,” IDOT tweeted this morning.
IDOT closed westbound I-70 from the I-270/70/55 interchange near Troy to Black Lane near Collinsville over the weekend in order to repave the roughly 10-mile stretch of highway.
The road was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
Monday morning’s storm dropped several inches of rain on the metro-east, including between 5.5 and 7.5 inches in Granite City, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
