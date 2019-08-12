IDOT extends I-55/70 closure after Monday morning thunderstorm

Morning flooding in Granite City The morning thunderstorm on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, dumped between 5.5 and 7.5 inches of rain on Granite City leading to flooding in town. Some vehicles were stranded in the flood waters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The morning thunderstorm on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, dumped between 5.5 and 7.5 inches of rain on Granite City leading to flooding in town. Some vehicles were stranded in the flood waters.

The weekend closure of southbound Interstate 55/70 from Troy to Collinsville has been extended because of the rain, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

“Due to circumstances beyond IDOT’s control, the closures on I55/70 and ramps will not be opened any time soon. We will continue to update as we get answers. Thank you for your patience,” IDOT tweeted this morning.

IDOT closed westbound I-70 from the I-270/70/55 interchange near Troy to Black Lane near Collinsville over the weekend in order to repave the roughly 10-mile stretch of highway.

The road was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Monday morning’s storm dropped several inches of rain on the metro-east, including between 5.5 and 7.5 inches in Granite City, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis.