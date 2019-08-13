Starting this fall, you’ll be able to fly to another Florida location from MidAmerica

Allegiant Air helps MidAmerica one flight at a time This video from February of 2018 shows Allegiant operations at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This video from February of 2018 shows Allegiant operations at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah.

A new route to Florida is coming to MidAmerica Airport this fall.

Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday it will begin offering flights from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Florida for as low as $69.

“We are so happy to offer St. Louis-area residents this new, nonstop service to Sarasota/Bradenton this winter,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We know area travelers will love having these convenient, affordable flights to get away to beautiful southwest Florida.”

Tickets must be purchased by Aug. 14, 2019 for travel by May 12, 2020, on the new route.

To “celebrate” the new route, MidAmerica is offering $69 one-way fares to Florida.

The route, which is seasonal, will operate twice a week and marks the tenth city connected to MidAmerica.

MidAmerica Airport Director Tim Cantwell said the new route strengthens Allegiant’s presence in Southern Illinois and will continue to grow the airport’s customer base.

“As Allegiant continues to strengthen its presence at MidAmerica Airport and adds a new route to its roster of popular vacation destinations, we fully expect demand will continue to grow,” he said. “Our July record has been surpassed in August with over 45,000 passengers using the airport. It’s clear that travelers from across the region have discovered the advantages of flying through MidAmerica, and the addition of this latest great destination will help to ensure the growth trend continues.”

Flight days, times and fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

The new route comes on the tail of Allegiant ceasing its offering of year-round flights to Las Vegas from MidAmerica in July. However, those flights are expected to be offered again in February 2020.