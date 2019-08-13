Interstate-55/70 reopened after three days of road work, flooding

Drivers say O’Fallon I-64 exit is a hazard Drivers say an exit in O’Fallon to Green Mount Road from Interstate 64 is especially hazardous during rush hour. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drivers say an exit in O’Fallon to Green Mount Road from Interstate 64 is especially hazardous during rush hour.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has reopened westbound Interstate 55/70 after closing it off to traffic for three days.

IDOT closed westbound I-70 from the I-270/70/55 interchange near Troy to Black Lane near Collinsville over the weekend in order to repave the roughly 10-mile stretch of highway. It was scheduled to reopen at early Monday morning, but announced early Monday that “due to circumstances beyond IDOT’s control” the closure would be extended until at least Tuesday.

In a news release Monday, the agency said the surface that was applied “did not cure properly” due to the early-morning downpours that caused flash flooding throughout the metro-east.

According to KMOV Channel 4, lanes opened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. By 7:30 a.m., all lanes were opened.