IDOT announces lane restrictions on Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City

IDOT wants you to stay safe in work zones IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones.

Two lanes on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City will close next week for road work.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced it will close the westbound right lane of the bridge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, and the eastbound right lane of the bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The bridge is being closed so crews can work on repairs to the surface of the bridge.

Motorists can expect significant delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said. To avoid the work area, when feasible, drivers should use alternate routes. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, and to obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using cell phones and be alert for workers and equipment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW