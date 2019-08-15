Metro-East News

IDOT announces lane restrictions on Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City

IDOT wants you to stay safe in work zones

IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones. By
Up Next
IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones. By

Two lanes on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City will close next week for road work.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced it will close the westbound right lane of the bridge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, and the eastbound right lane of the bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The bridge is being closed so crews can work on repairs to the surface of the bridge.

Motorists can expect significant delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said. To avoid the work area, when feasible, drivers should use alternate routes. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, and to obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using cell phones and be alert for workers and equipment.

Profile Image of Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
  Comments  