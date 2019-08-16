Expect delays on MetroLink as service reduced due to operator shortage

Recommendations from MetroLink security study released WSP, a consultant hired by the East West Gateway Council of Governments, released its findings and recommendations to improve security and safety on the MetroLink system. Recommendations include more collaboration, cooperation, and communication. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WSP, a consultant hired by the East West Gateway Council of Governments, released its findings and recommendations to improve security and safety on the MetroLink system. Recommendations include more collaboration, cooperation, and communication.

MetroLink will have shortened Blue Line service until further notice, Bi-State Development, the agency that oversees MetroLink, said in a news release Friday.

The Blue Line, which normally runs from the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 station to Fairview Heights, will only run from Shrewsberry to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station.

Riders will have to transfer to the Red Line at Forest Park in order to continue on eastbound on the system.

“This change in MetroLink service is necessary due to a higher number than usual of MetroLink operators calling off work today,” the agency said in its release.

This follows bus driver shortages from earlier this month and July.

“If anything changes, if there are improvements or service updates, we’ll provide those and help get the word out,” Bi-State Development Director of Communications Patti Beck said in an interview. “We move the region, and people have to get to work.”

Red Line and Blue Line MetroLink passengers may experience delays of 15 to 20 minutes, Bi-State Development said.