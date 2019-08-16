Pavement repairs on I-255 will include two-months of lane restrictions

IDOT Work Zone Safety Reminder IDOT's LeTisha Brown reminds you to drive safely in work zones. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK IDOT's LeTisha Brown reminds you to drive safely in work zones.

Pavement repairs are scheduled to begin along a rough portion of Interstate 255.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning some lane restrictions on I-255 between Collinsville Road and Mousette Lane in St. Clair County beginning Sunday to allow for pavement repairs.

Work is planned to take place daily from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Two lanes will remain open in both directions at all times, IDOT said.

This work is expected to be completed by early November, IDOT said.

A majority of the work on the roughly 8.7 mile stretch of road will be patching of pavement, said Lora Rensing, a project implementation engineer for IDOT’s District 8.

“I-255 is definitely a priority for this district,” Rensing said. “We’re well aware of the issues. We’re trying to tackle them as we can.”

Motorists should expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, the agency said in a news release.