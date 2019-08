Metro-East News Local sculptor prepares for Midwest Salute to the Arts August 16, 2019 05:04 PM

O’Fallon metal sculptor Kevin Trobaugh prepares for the August 23-25 Midwest Salute to the Arts, held in Moody Park, Fairview Heights. His sculpture, "TIPO 3333" is now on display at the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, Mississippi.