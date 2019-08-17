Cahokia woman fatally struck by minivan while waiting at bus stop

10 tips for pedestrians to stay out of harm’s way in an automotive world It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely.

A 39-year-old Cahokia woman died at a Missouri hospital after she was hit by a van while she was sitting at a MetroBus stop in Cahokia.

Police did not identify the victim because they weren’t sure whether next of kin had been notified.

Cahokia Police Chief David Landmann said police received a call about the incident at 3:20 p.m. Thursday. It happened at the intersection of Camp Jackson Road and Paris Avenue.

The vehicle, driven by a Cahokia woman, was in the eastbound lane on Camp Jackson. Her vehicle went across the westbound lane and then off the road before striking the victim at at 1511 Camp Jackson Road, Landmann said.

The vehicle was a Dodge Caravan and the 31-year-old driver was not arrested.

Landmann said police are still conducting an investigation and he doesn’t know what led the van to cross traffic lanes and go off the road.