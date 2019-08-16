Illinois 3 closed after car and van hit low powerline in Cahokia

Illinois 3 closed after crash causes downed power lines Illinois 3 in Cahokia is closed as crews work to clean up downed power lines following a car crash on the state highway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Illinois 3 in Cahokia is closed as crews work to clean up downed power lines following a car crash on the state highway.

Police shutdown Illinois 3 in Cahokia Friday afternoon after a car and a van hit a low-hanging power line.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the highway were closed from Ruby to Stolle Road, the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency reported.

Herb Simmons, director of the agency, said that when the power lines were struck, several utility poles were damaged.

Simmons recommended motorists avoid the area.

Ameren spokeswoman Kelly Hendrickson said the sagging line had been caused by a broken cross arm on a transmission line pole.

Since the lines damaged were from a transmission line, Ameren was able to quickly reroute power to the area and there was not a power outage caused by the collision.

Simmons said he expects the highway to be closed for extended period of time. Hendrickson said she did not have an estimate on when the repairs will be finished.

No injuries were reported.

Along with the Cahokia Police Department, firefighters from Cahokia and Prairie DuPont responded to the accident site.