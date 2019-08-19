Mascoutah High School evacuated as stage light breaks, fills auditorium with smoke

FEMA fire prevention and safety awareness FEMA Regional Administrator, Andrew Velasquez and Fire Commissioner for the city of Chicago, Jose Santiago discuss fire prevention and safety. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA Regional Administrator, Andrew Velasquez and Fire Commissioner for the city of Chicago, Jose Santiago discuss fire prevention and safety.

Students at Mascoutah High School were evacuated Monday after a stage light in the auditorium fell onto the stage from above and burst, filling the room with smoke. No one was injured.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Mascoutah Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the school’s auditorium, Assistant Fire Chief Rob Stookey said at the scene.

After the smoke filled the auditorium, a student pulled the fire alarm to summon firefighters.

“There was some sort of malfunction with the light,” Stookey said, noting that the department still isn’t sure what caused the light to fall.

Students were evacuated from the building for about an hour and were allowed back inside around 1:30 p.m.

The Fairview Heights Fire Department arrived on scene later to help with ventilation of the auditorium.