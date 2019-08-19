Westbound Illinois 15 closed as police, fire and EMS tend to car crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Police have been on the scene of a single-car crash on Westbound Illinois 15 at Old St. Louis Road for more than an hour.

The vehicle, a black pickup truck, appears to have rolled before coming to rest beneath the overpass.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a St. Louis hospital, said Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour. The driver’s identity and condition is not yet available.

The westbound lanes of IL-15 remain closed as police, fire and EMS workers attend to the scene. Traffic is being diverted onto IL-13.

Return to bnd.com for updates.