Westbound Illinois 15 closed as police, fire and EMS tend to car crash
Police have been on the scene of a single-car crash on Westbound Illinois 15 at Old St. Louis Road for more than an hour.
The vehicle, a black pickup truck, appears to have rolled before coming to rest beneath the overpass.
The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a St. Louis hospital, said Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour. The driver’s identity and condition is not yet available.
The westbound lanes of IL-15 remain closed as police, fire and EMS workers attend to the scene. Traffic is being diverted onto IL-13.
