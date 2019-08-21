Alton man charged with firing pistol at Casey’s General Store

Roxana police recovered a 9mm pistol from a man after shots were fired at a Casey’s General Store.

Eain McClure, 25, of Alton was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Monday and has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm. McClure, who has a valid FOID card and has concealed carry certification, admitted to being intoxicated and that he lied to officers about having a gun, police said.

According a release, McClure was taken into custody without incident.

The case was presented to the Madison County Sates Attorney Office for review of charges. McClure was being held on $25,000 bond.