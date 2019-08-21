Metro-East News
Armed police, EMS patrolling neighborhood near west Belleville senior apartments
Armed Belleville police officers and EMS units are patrolling a neighborhood in west Belleville.
Police have blocked off Hillside Lane that leads to Lauren Circle and the Westfield Manor senior apartments, the back half of which have been evacuated, Angie Prost, community manager at the apartments said.
She said police told her there was an active scene and that residents in that half of the complex should relocate to the lobby for their safety. They’d been waiting there since before 3 p.m., she said.
Officers in bulletproof vests, some with helmets and camouflaged uniforms, were staged around the area near the apartment complex. Neither the police on the scene or the on-duty patrol desk could characterize the situation.
This is a developing story. Stay connected to bnd.com for more information.
