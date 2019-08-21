You will be able to take the Redbird Express to tonight’s St. Louis Cardinals game

Bi-State Development and MetroBus and MetroLink drivers union negotiations Bi-State Development and the union representing MetroBus drivers and MetroLink train operators have been negotiating for a new contract. There has been disagreement over the length of the deal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bi-State Development and the union representing MetroBus drivers and MetroLink train operators have been negotiating for a new contract. There has been disagreement over the length of the deal.

The Redbird Express is operating Wednesday evening for the Cardinal’s game, the St. Clair County Transit District office said.

On Monday and Tuesday the service was canceled amid concerns of driver shortages.

The Redbird Express is a shuttle service taking Cardinals fans from St. Clair Square to Busch Stadium throughout the evening and brings fans back after the game.

MetroBus and the St. Clair County Transit District partner to provide the service.