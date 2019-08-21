Metro-East News
You will be able to take the Redbird Express to tonight’s St. Louis Cardinals game
The Redbird Express is operating Wednesday evening for the Cardinal’s game, the St. Clair County Transit District office said.
On Monday and Tuesday the service was canceled amid concerns of driver shortages.
The Redbird Express is a shuttle service taking Cardinals fans from St. Clair Square to Busch Stadium throughout the evening and brings fans back after the game.
MetroBus and the St. Clair County Transit District partner to provide the service.
