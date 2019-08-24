Here’s what I would do if I had one day with the Stanley Cup

Fans celebrate at St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship parade Here are some sights of sounds of players and fans from southern Illinois who came to celebrate the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship, on Saturday, June 15 in downtown St. Louis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some sights of sounds of players and fans from southern Illinois who came to celebrate the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship, on Saturday, June 15 in downtown St. Louis.

Each St. Louis Blues player and coach gets his special, personal day with the Stanley Cup.

I’ve watched the videos and seen the photos. Cereal, toasted ravioli and pasta have been eaten from the Stanley Cup. Beer, champagne, margaritas, water and God-knows-what-else has been drank from the cup.

Friends, family, former coaches and community leaders. Grandma. Grandpa. Mom. Dad. Wives, sons, daughters. On boats and land. Parades and parties. Hometown ice rinks. Community centers. Main streets. Sporting events.

I can’t get enough of this Summer of Champions.

I don’t want it to end.

Imagine you get a call from Blues Owner Tom Stillman who says, “Thanks for your five decades of unwavering support and loyalty. As a reward, you have been chosen randomly to host the Stanley Cup for one day and night.”

Ponder: If you got your day with the Stanley Cup, what would be on your agenda?

Here is this fan’s Stanley Cup Day:

Transportation. We are renting the largest vehicle rentable. Driver included. Ideally, the truck or bus has a balcony or bed on back that we can stand on and hold high the Stanley Cup for public view.

We are renting the largest vehicle rentable. Driver included. Ideally, the truck or bus has a balcony or bed on back that we can stand on and hold high the Stanley Cup for public view. Food. Sorry. We are not eating out of the Stanley Cup itself. Too many people to meet and places to visit. That is reserved for the players. We’re packing a few bologna sandwiches and chips. Eat on the go.

Sorry. We are not eating out of the Stanley Cup itself. Too many people to meet and places to visit. That is reserved for the players. We’re packing a few bologna sandwiches and chips. Eat on the go. Drinks. Sure, we are. You must be legal age. You must not be driving. You must not be afraid of germs and don’t mind drinking from a huge cup after your friends or family. It’s a self-reporting system on colds, flu, mouth sores. You can drink last.

Stops, visits along the way.

I will let someone smarter than I figure out the schedule and logistics. It makes my head hurt a little.