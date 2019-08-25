Metro-East News

Midwest Salute to the Arts wrapping up Sunday

O’Fallon metal sculptor Kevin Trobaugh welds on a base for a new sculpture that incorporates stained glass into an aluminum structure for Midwest Salute to the Arts, taking place this weekend at Moody Park in Fairview Heights. Trobaugh recently designed a large sculpture that was installed at the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, Mississippi.
O’Fallon metal sculptor Kevin Trobaugh welds on a base for a new sculpture that incorporates stained glass into an aluminum structure for Midwest Salute to the Arts, taking place this weekend at Moody Park in Fairview Heights. Trobaugh recently designed a large sculpture that was installed at the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, Mississippi. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

It’s the last day for the 31st annual Midwest Salute to the Arts festival at Moody Park in Fairview Heights. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

This event features art displays, art and craft demonstrations, kid’s activities, live entertainment and more. Admission is free.

Sunday

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Randall Spriggs

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Dooley the Clown

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Dave & Dave Show performs on the Gesso Stage

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Amy Iverson, colored pencil drawing

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Carol Morgan, wine painting

Noon to 3 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Vensa Delevska, acrylic painting

1-3 p.m. — Odds Lane perform on the BND Stage

1-3 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Kevin Pickard, mixed media

3-5 p.m. — Mark Biehl performs on the Gesso Stage

3-5 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Shakayla Clark, mixed media

3-5 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Jake Bishop, acrylic painting

  Comments  