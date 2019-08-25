Metro-East News
Midwest Salute to the Arts wrapping up Sunday
It’s the last day for the 31st annual Midwest Salute to the Arts festival at Moody Park in Fairview Heights. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
This event features art displays, art and craft demonstrations, kid’s activities, live entertainment and more. Admission is free.
Sunday
▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Randall Spriggs
▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Dooley the Clown
▪ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Dave & Dave Show performs on the Gesso Stage
▪ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Amy Iverson, colored pencil drawing
▪ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Carol Morgan, wine painting
▪ Noon to 3 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Vensa Delevska, acrylic painting
▪ 1-3 p.m. — Odds Lane perform on the BND Stage
▪ 1-3 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Kevin Pickard, mixed media
▪ 3-5 p.m. — Mark Biehl performs on the Gesso Stage
▪ 3-5 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Shakayla Clark, mixed media
▪ 3-5 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Jake Bishop, acrylic painting
