Troy businessman indicted on federal charges of evading $15 million in income taxes

A Madison County business owner has been indicted by a federal grand jury for failing to pay at least $15 million in personal income and business-related taxes.

Gary Hunsche, 54, of Troy, has been charged with six counts of willfully failing to pay employment taxes and two counts of willfully failing to pay individual income taxes.

Hunsche owned and operated two businesses in Troy — Unique Risk Management, Inc., and Unique Personal Consultants, Inc.— that placed temporary employees with other businesses. According to the indictment, between 2011 and 2016, Hunsche failed to pay the IRS more than $15 million in federal income taxes, Social Security, and Medicare taxes, including $11 million in required withholdings from his employees’ paychecks.

He is further accused of taking millions of dollars for himself and using the money to make improvements to his home, including a new pond and a barn with a full-sized basketball court, according to a U.S. Attorney’s office release.

If convicted of failing to pay employment taxes, Hunsche faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of the six counts.

The remaining two counts of failing to pay individual income tax are misdemeanors that each carry up to a year in prison and a fine of not more than $100,000.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by IRS Criminal Investigations. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Norman R. Smith.