St. Clair County sheriff’s deputy taken to hospital after car crash in Belleville

An on-duty St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to a local hospital following a car accident in Belleville on Friday night.

The traffic crash happened at the intersection of Illinois 161 and Frank Scott Parkway at 9:14 p.m., a news release from the sheriff’s department stated.

The deputy, who has not been named, was extricated from the car by the Belleville Police Department after being unable to exit, the release stated. He was treated for minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver, a Belleville woman in her 40s, was issued citations for failing to yield and having no insurance, the Post-Dispatch reported.

The sheriff’s department told the newspaper that the other driver hit the deputy’s vehicle while he pursued another speeding car with his siren and lights activated.

Illinois State Police is investigating the crash. No one from the agency was available for comment on Sunday afternoon.