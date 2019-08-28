Swansea teen reports ‘very creepy’ man approached her after she got off school bus

Stranger Danger tips from police Here are safety tips for children to avoid unsafe situations with strangers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are safety tips for children to avoid unsafe situations with strangers.

A man described as “very creepy” approached a Swansea teenager after she got off her school bus Tuesday afternoon and police have released a description of the man.

The man drove up to the 13-year-old girl about 3:15 p.m. and said, “Hey, can I tell you a joke?” and continued trying to talk to her, according to a CodeRED announcement by Chief Steve Johnson.

The teen did not reply and kept walking to her home in the Stonefield Crossing subdivision in the northeast end of Swansea.

The man is described as a white male, about 50 to 60 years old, and was bald, police said. His truck was described as a small, green pickup.

“She felt he was ‘very creepy.’ We do not know his intentions but thought the community should know this happened,” according to the announcement, which was posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

Johnson could not be reached for additional comment Wednesday on whether tips had been received.

The department has checked surveillance video from the neighborhood.

The FBI has released safety tips for children regarding strangers. Here are two of them:

▪ “Stay away from strangers. Who is a stranger? If you’ve seen someone hanging around your playground at school or in your neighborhood, this does not mean that you know him or her. Although he has a familiar face, he is still a stranger to you.”

▪ “Grownups should not ask kids to do things that other adults can do for them. This means that you should not go, or get in a car, with an adult who, for example, asks you for directions. Grownups should not ask you to help them find a lost puppy or kitten, either. If someone does ask for your help, say, ‘Wait here and I’ll check with my mom.’ Then go get your mom.”