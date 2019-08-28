Boil order issued throughout most of St. Clair County after water main break

How to Properly Boil Water for Safe Drinking Here are two easy steps to follow to make sure you are boiling water correctly when you're under a boil order. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are two easy steps to follow to make sure you are boiling water correctly when you're under a boil order.

A boil order has been issued for most communities in St. Clair County and parts of Monroe County after construction workers hit a water main, Illinois American Water Co. said.

The company issued the boil order about 3 p.m. Wednesday, saying that a contractor working at its Metro East Water Treatment Plant near East St. Louis hit a 24-inch water main, causing a drop in water pressure.

The following communities are under the boil order:

Belleville

East St. Louis

Centreville

Brooklyn

Fairmont City

Sauget

Shiloh

Washington Park

Alorton

Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)

Swansea

Canteen Township

St. Clair Township

Stookey Township

Smithton Township

Scott Air Force Base

Fairview Heights (which gets its water from O’Fallon)

O’Fallon

Caseyville

Millstadt

Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District users

Columbia

Waterloo

Concordia Water District

Anytime water drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers, the company said in a news release.

Customers in the affected areas have been told to bring water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using for drinking or cooking. It is still safe to use water for bathing, washing and other uses, the company stated.

Karen Cooper, senior manager of field operations and production for Illinois American, said the contractor was clearing trees and brush for a construction project when the water main was hit.

“We apologize for this inconvenience to our customers,” she said. “Repairs will be made. Our team is also working hard to lift the boil water order as soon as possible.”

Customers will be notified by robo calls and website alerts, and through the news media, when the boil water order is lifted.

More information can be found at www.illinoisamwater.com.