Metro-East News

Bat tests positive for rabies in Madison County

Rabies is “the most deadly virus on the planet.”

Although not that common, rabies is a serious concern among mammals. By
Up Next
Although not that common, rabies is a serious concern among mammals. By

A bat has tested positive for rabies in Madison County.

The bat was brought in on Aug. 21 after appearing sick or injured, Adam Ohms, the Madison County rabies control administrator, stated in a news release Wednesday. The bat was tested in a lab.

Ohms said it appeared that no humans have been exposed to the disease. It is the first bat of the year to test positive.

Rabies is a viral disease present in mammals that is most frequently transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal, the release stated. The virus acts by infecting the central nervous system and causing disease in the brain, ultimately leading to death.

Early symptoms of rabies in humans include fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort, the release stated. Later on, those symptoms progress to anxiety, confusion, hallucinations, hypersalivation and hydrophobia. Once the infection has progressed to that point, death can occur within days.

Ohms reminded the public to avoid direct contact with wild animals, especially if they appear sick or injured, the release stated. The best course of action, he said, is to call local animal control.

“I also urge all pet owners to keep their pets current on rabies vaccinations,” he said. “Pets have a much greater risk of exposure to potentially rabid animals.”

Profile Image of Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
  Comments  