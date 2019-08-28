Bat tests positive for rabies in Madison County

Rabies is “the most deadly virus on the planet.” Although not that common, rabies is a serious concern among mammals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Although not that common, rabies is a serious concern among mammals.

A bat has tested positive for rabies in Madison County.

The bat was brought in on Aug. 21 after appearing sick or injured, Adam Ohms, the Madison County rabies control administrator, stated in a news release Wednesday. The bat was tested in a lab.

Ohms said it appeared that no humans have been exposed to the disease. It is the first bat of the year to test positive.

Rabies is a viral disease present in mammals that is most frequently transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal, the release stated. The virus acts by infecting the central nervous system and causing disease in the brain, ultimately leading to death.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Early symptoms of rabies in humans include fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort, the release stated. Later on, those symptoms progress to anxiety, confusion, hallucinations, hypersalivation and hydrophobia. Once the infection has progressed to that point, death can occur within days.

Ohms reminded the public to avoid direct contact with wild animals, especially if they appear sick or injured, the release stated. The best course of action, he said, is to call local animal control.

“I also urge all pet owners to keep their pets current on rabies vaccinations,” he said. “Pets have a much greater risk of exposure to potentially rabid animals.”