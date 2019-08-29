Boil order still in effect for metro-east, Illinois American Water says it’s running tests

Water main break in metro-east forces boil order A water boil order has been issued for several parts of St. Clair County after a contractor hit a water main near the Illinois American Water treatment plant near East St. Louis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A water boil order has been issued for several parts of St. Clair County after a contractor hit a water main near the Illinois American Water treatment plant near East St. Louis.

A water boil order issued Wednesday for parts of the metro-east was still in effect on Thursday, but might be over by the end of the week.

After a construction worker hit a 24-inch water main at Illinois American Water’s Metro East Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday, the boil order went into effect for most of St. Clair County and parts of Monroe County.

The water main break caused a drop in water pressure. Anytime water drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers, the company said in a press release.

Terry Mackin, an Illinois American Water spokesman, said that the company has been running the water through a series of tests at a lab to confirm that the water is “safe beyond all doubt.” Mackin said tests were scheduled to end Thursday night. Water must be tested for 24 hours after a problem occurs.

Customers will be notified when the boil order is lifted by robo calls and website alerts, as well as through the news media. More information can be found at www.illinoisamwater.com.

The following communities are under the boil order:

Belleville

East St. Louis

Centreville

Brooklyn

Fairmont City

Sauget

Shiloh

Washington Park

Alorton

Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)

Swansea

Canteen Township

St. Clair Township

Stookey Township

Smithton Township

Scott Air Force Base

Fairview Heights (which gets its water from O’Fallon)

O’Fallon

Caseyville

Millstadt

Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District users

Columbia

Waterloo

Concordia Water District

Cahokia Unit School District 187 has announced it will close school for the second day in a row on Friday, Aug. 30 due to the boil order.