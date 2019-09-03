Metro-East News

Use the Clark Bridge? Here’s why you’ll want to find a different route until November

Madison County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it will reduce lanes on the Clark Bridge near Alton beginning next week.

The bridge, which is on U.S. 67, will be restricted to one lane in each direction as crews work on bridge repairs, a news release from IDOT stated. The work is expected to be complete by mid-November.

Drivers may experience delays and are asked to find alternate routes, reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signs and refrain from using cellphones while going through the work zone.

