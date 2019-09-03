Waterloo woman killed in Labor Day car crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A Waterloo woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash near Columbia on Labor Day.

Diann Toenjes, 73, was pronounced dead by Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill about 2:25 p.m., a news release from Hill’s office stated. Another victim, Toenje’s granddaughter, was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to the release, Toenjes was driving her 2019 Ford Fiesta southbound on Illinois 3 near Gilmore Lake Road in Columbia when she left the roadway. The car traveled on the grass shoulder for about 200 feet before it struck a concrete culvert, where it became airborne and hit an embankment, overturning.

Both of the Fiesta’s occupants were wearing seat belts, the release stated. The accident remains under investigation.

