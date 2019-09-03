Metro-East News
Waterloo woman killed in Labor Day car crash
A Waterloo woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash near Columbia on Labor Day.
Diann Toenjes, 73, was pronounced dead by Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill about 2:25 p.m., a news release from Hill’s office stated. Another victim, Toenje’s granddaughter, was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.
According to the release, Toenjes was driving her 2019 Ford Fiesta southbound on Illinois 3 near Gilmore Lake Road in Columbia when she left the roadway. The car traveled on the grass shoulder for about 200 feet before it struck a concrete culvert, where it became airborne and hit an embankment, overturning.
Both of the Fiesta’s occupants were wearing seat belts, the release stated. The accident remains under investigation.
