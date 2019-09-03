All southbound lanes of I-255 to close this weekend in part of St. Clair County

IDOT wants you to stay safe in work zones IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones.

All lanes of southbound Interstate 255 in part of St. Clair County will close over the weekend, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, southbound I-255 will be closed from I-55/70 to I-64 so crews can make bridge repairs, a news release from IDOT stated. A posted detour will direct traffic to take southbound I-55 to eastbound I-64 to return to southbound I-255.

The roadwork is expected to end by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, when all lanes are scheduled to reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to use the posted detour throughout the closure this weekend. The closure will increase traffic on the detour route and other alternate roues in the area, so drivers should allow extra time for all trips in and around the area, IDOT said

