All lanes of eastbound I-55/70 to close in Madison County, IDOT says

Madison County

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 55/70 will close for the weekend from Illinois 111 near Fairmont City to U.S. 40 near Troy.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the lane closures on Monday, saying that its necessary so crews can resurface the roadway. In a news release, the agency said the closure is scheduled from Friday, Sept. 13, to 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.

A posted detour will direct traffic to take eastbound I-64 to northbound I-255 to eastbound I-270 to access eastbound I-70 and northbound I-55, according to IDOT.

IDOT encouraged drivers to take the posted detour throughout the weekend closure and to allow extra time for all trips in and throughout the surrounding area.

“Please be patient, reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the detour area,” the release stated.

