Dupo train derailment fire forces schools to close; no injuries reported

See flames from train fire in Dupo A train is on fire after derailing in Dupo. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the Southern Illinois town. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A train is on fire after derailing in Dupo. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the Southern Illinois town.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency has reported a train derailment occurred in Dupo Tuesday and posted a video of large plumes of black smoke from a fire.

The train belongs to Union Pacific and a spokeswoman said no injuries have been reported.

Initial information indicates that a tank car containing a flammable liquid called “methyl isobutyl ketone” was involved in the fire, according to Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South.

“It is typically used as a solvent,” South said in an email.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The train was being built for departure at the time of the derailment, which caused a tank car to catch fire,” South said.

SHARE COPY LINK A train derailed in Dupo. Here is video from the scene.

A KMOV-Channel 4 video shows that over 10 train cars were derailed and flames were shooting from the wreckage.

SHARE COPY LINK A train derailed in Dupo catching fire and sending a plume of smoke over the Southern Illinois city.

Dupo Mayor Jerry Wilson said Dupo High School and a grade school were being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The Adams neighborhood on the west side of the tracks also was evacuated, KMOV reported.

“Ameren will be cutting power to the East Carondelet community soon. This is due to high tension lines over the fire,” the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said in a Facebook post at about 1:45 p.m.

The derailment occurred about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in Union Pacific’s Dupo Yard near Carondelet Avenue between Main and Adams Road, South said.

SHARE COPY LINK Black smoke continues to pour from fire that started after a train derailed in Dupo.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat local Smoke billows after train derailment in Dupo September 10, 2019 01:11 PM