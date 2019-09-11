Two taken to hospital following crash with school bus in Madison County

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Illinois State Police were on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a car-school bus crash in Madison County.

The accident happened in the area of Illinois 4 and Interstate 70, a news release from ISP stated. No children were injured in the crash, and they were transferred to another bus, which left the scene.

Two people from the other vehicle involved were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the release stated.

No other information was available Wednesday evening, ISP Trooper Josh Korando stated.

This is a developing story. Return to bnd.com for more updates as they are made available.