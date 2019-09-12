A boil order is in effect due to a water main break in Sauget. Here’s who is affected.

How to Properly Boil Water for Safe Drinking Here are two easy steps to follow to make sure you are boiling water correctly when you're under a boil order. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are two easy steps to follow to make sure you are boiling water correctly when you're under a boil order.

A boil order has been announced for the entire Prairie Dupont Water District due to a water main break in Sauget.

The Prairie DuPont Water District serves roughly 2,814 customers and is based in East Carondelet.

The boil order is expected to last 48 hours.

“Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers,” an alert from American Water stated.

American Water asks anyone who needs to use water to bring it to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Bathing, washing and other activities are considered risk free.

The Belleville News-Democrat will update this story as it develops.