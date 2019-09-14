East Alton police search for unmarked bus that apparently tried to pick up students

Stranger Danger tips from police Here are safety tips for children to avoid unsafe situations with strangers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are safety tips for children to avoid unsafe situations with strangers.

An unmarked yellow school bus apparently tried to pick up students in East Alton, according to a notice from police.

East Alton police are investigating a report of an unmarked yellow school bus seen within the village Thursday.

“This bus was observed in the area, pulled up to a bus stop and opened the side passenger/student entry door,” police said in a notice to residents. “No students made entry to the bus.”

The incident occurred Thursday morning, but was not reported until Friday, police said.

The East Alton Police Department notice was shared by the Roxana and Wood River police departments on Facebook.

Wood River Police said on Facebook that extra patrols are planned to help East Alton identify the driver and the bus, and ensure student safety to and from school.

“This notice is given to allow parents to have a conversation with their children about the importance of entering the correct school bus,” Wood River police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Alton Police Department at 618-259-6212.