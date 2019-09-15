31-year-old Belleville man killed in car crash in Fairview Heights

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A 31-year-old Belleville man died in a car accident early Sunday morning in the 200 block of Ruby Lane in Fairview Heights.

The victim was identified as Trey Simmons of 325 Las Olas Drive in Belleville.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 3:13 a.m.

Other details were not immediately available, including whether there were passengers in the car or a cause of the accident.