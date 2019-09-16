Southbound I-255 to be closed this weekend

IDOT Work Zone Safety Reminder IDOT's LeTisha Brown reminds you to drive safely in work zones. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK IDOT's LeTisha Brown reminds you to drive safely in work zones.

Southbound Interstate 255 from I-55/70 to I-64 is scheduled to be closed this coming weekend for bridge repairs, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The complete closure of the roughly 4.5-mile stretch of southbound I-255 is planned from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

A posted detour will direct through-traffic to take southbound I-55 to eastbound I-64 to return to southbound I-255, IDOT said.

The bridge repair work is weather permitting.

“Drivers are encouraged to use the posted detour throughout the weekend closure,” IDOT said. “The closure will increase traffic on the detour route and other alternate routes in the area, therefore, please allow extra time for all trips in and throughout the surrounding area.”