Water main break in Swansea shuts down northbound lanes of Illinois 159

Swansea water main break An Illinois American water main broke at Illinois 161 and 159, sending water flowing down both streets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An Illinois American water main broke at Illinois 161 and 159, sending water flowing down both streets.

A water main break shut down part of Illinois 159 in Swansea on Tuesday afternoon.

The northbound lanes of IL 159 had been shut down from Boul Avenue to IL 161. The Swansea Police Department told commuters to expect alternate routes and traffic delays.

Illinois American Water and the Illinois Department of Transportation had crews on scene around 4 p.m. Terry Mackin, a spokesperson for the water company, said crews believe the damage was to a 6-inch line. He said the company is unsure of what caused the break.

“Right now we are working to minimize impact,” Mackin said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A boil order had not been issued for the area, as Mackin said the water pressure remained fine.

“We’ll know more as crews continue to work,” he said. “If there is a boil order, customers will be notified immediately.”