Metro-East News
Water main break in Swansea shuts down northbound lanes of Illinois 159
Swansea water main break
A water main break shut down part of Illinois 159 in Swansea on Tuesday afternoon.
The northbound lanes of IL 159 had been shut down from Boul Avenue to IL 161. The Swansea Police Department told commuters to expect alternate routes and traffic delays.
Illinois American Water and the Illinois Department of Transportation had crews on scene around 4 p.m. Terry Mackin, a spokesperson for the water company, said crews believe the damage was to a 6-inch line. He said the company is unsure of what caused the break.
“Right now we are working to minimize impact,” Mackin said.
A boil order had not been issued for the area, as Mackin said the water pressure remained fine.
“We’ll know more as crews continue to work,” he said. “If there is a boil order, customers will be notified immediately.”
Comments