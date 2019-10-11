27 Illinois counties declared eligible for federal help after flooding

SHARE COPY LINK

Federal officials have approved Illinois’ request for local governments recovering from historic flooding to receive federal assistance, including St. Clair and Madison counties.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that 27 counties will be eligible to apply for federal loans or grants. Local governments will have 30 days to submit documents for assistance with flood-related losses or costs from fighting floods.

State officials say their request for federal assistance for homeowners and businesses remains under review.

Dozens of counties along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers experienced serious flooding earlier this year. Heavy rain caused rivers to crest throughout the state.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Madison County alone amassed over $20 million in damages and expenses.

Public assistance will be available in the following counties:

Adams, Alexander, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Knox, Madison, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Stephenson, Union and Whiteside.

“My administration stands with every resident and business impacted by this year’s flooding, and we will help our communities rebuild stronger and more resilient,” said Pritzker. “I want to thank our Congressional delegation for their advocacy, as well as our state and federal partners, for their help securing the additional resources I requested.”